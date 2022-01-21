Michael P. Murray passed away on January 18, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at First Church Baytown, 3105 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, Baytown, Texas.
Michael P. Murray, 85, of Baytown, passed away on January 18, 2022. He was born in Houston on May 18, 1936 to Roy and Thelma Murray and grew up in Crosby. He was married to Janelle (Bishop) for 65 years.
