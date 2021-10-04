William Elsworth Johnson passed away on September 28, 2021. The family would like you to join them at Carter-Conley Funeral Home for a visitation on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11 to 12 p.m. with funeral services officiated by Pastor Gene Summers to immediately follow at 12 p.m. A police escort will then depart for a funeral procession to Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service under the direction of Carter-Conley Funeral Home.
William Elsworth Johnson, Jr., 65, passed on from this life on September 28, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. He was born on October 2, 1955 to parents Margaret (Breaker) and William Elsworth Johnson, Sr. in Houston, Texas. William began his career with Shell in 1997 and dedicated 23 years to the company before his retirement last year. He was known for his woodworking skills and made many jewelry boxes, among other handcrafted items. William also loved cheering on his Houston Astros during baseball season. He is preceded in death by his father, William Elsworth Johnson, Sr.; father-in-law, Billy Joe Blackstock; son, Dalton Joe Johnson; and brother, Mark Johnson.
Commented