Janie Lynne Smith passed away on Januray 5, 2021. There will be a memorial service to take place at a date to be decided later when masks and distancing will not be necessary. Janie Lynne would want her friends and family to be able to hug and laugh together when honoring her memory. To honor her memory the family asks that you take this pandemic very seriously, take care of yourselves and others.
Janie Lynne Smith made her transition from her earthly life on January 5, 2021. Known to family and many old friends as Lynne, in recent years she was more commonly called Janie.
