Carolyn Jean Akin McDaniel went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 7, 2022. In lieu of any flowers, please consider making a donation to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child. There will be a memorial at a future date in Pinetop, Arizona.
Carolyn Jean Akin McDaniel, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at her home in Pinetop, Arizona on December 7, 2022. Carolyn was born in Port Arthur, Texas on June 1, 1944. Carolyn grew up in Baytown, Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1962. She is survived by her husband, Gordon McDaniel, her son David White, and granddaughter Heaven White. She is also survived by her cousins Larry Cotton of Chattahoochee, Florida and by Sandra Bussey Olson of Baytown, Texas and by two stepsons, James McDaniel and John McDaniel of New Braunfels, Texas.
