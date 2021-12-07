Miguel G. Molina Jr. passed away on November 29, 2021, A visitation for Miguel will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A rosary service will occur Monday, December 6, 2021 from 7 to 8p.m. at 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1124 Beech St., Baytown, TX 77520. A committal service will occur Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521.
Miguel G. Molina Jr., age 79, of Baytown Texas passed away November 29th, 2021. He was born in Pharr, Texas on April 27, 1942 to Miguel Molina Sr. and Elvira Garza. He was married to Louisa Molina for 55 years. Miguel worked has a diesel mechanic for Baytown Construction Co., McDonald Equipment INC., and Johnson Diesel Service.
