Mary Guillory went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A visitation for Mary will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home Chapel, Highlands, Texas. Morning visitation will begin 8 to 9:30 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home Chapel with services to take place 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Crosby, Texas. Interment will follow immediately after in Sterling-White Cemetery.
Mary Guillory went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She passed away at her home in Crosby, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 22, 1944 in Mamou, Louisiana to Whitney Fontenot and Cora Mae Rozas Fontenot who preceded her in death.
