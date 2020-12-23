Mary Grace Provost Goudeau Arceneaux passed away on December 20, 2020. Because of Covid restrictions, there will be a Graveside service only, Thursday December 24th at 10:30 a.m., at St. Martin de Porres/Holy Family Cemetery on FM 1942 Road, Crosby, Texas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 734 Fm 1942 Road, Crosby, Texas 77532, (281)-328-2801.
Mary Grace Provost Goudeau Arceneaux was born December 24, 1921 to Miner Provost and Elvige Nichols Provost in Stilson, Texas, Liberty County. The Lord in his ultimate wisdom called her home Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 98. Grace was the oldest of nine children, was baptized and raised in the Catholic faith. Grace was united in Holy Matrimony to Leon Goudeau, Sr. on December 11, 1941 in Liberty, Texas. Grace and her husband settled in Barrett Station, Texas. From this marriage, Grace and Leon had four children. Leon died in 1964 and Grace later married Adam J. Arceneaux in 1967. She moved to Houston, Texas with her husband, Adam. After Adam’s death in 1979, Grace returned to Crosby where she lived until her death. Grace was always an active member of her church and the community. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Block Rosary Group. Grace loved gardening, was passionate about her roses and loved cooking, sewing, traveling and participating in the senior activities at the Community Center. When Grace was still driving she would visit the sick and shut in and bring them roses and cucumber soup or broccoli cornbread or whatever she was cooking up. She also would sew blankets and lap cloths and deliver them to the nursing homes in the area. Grace is preceded in death by husbands Leon and Adam, father; Miner Provost, mother; Elvige Nichols Provost, son; John Samuel Goudeau, Sr., two infant brothers, sisters; Irene Provost Richard and Victoria Provost Richards. She is survived by her children; Leon Goudeau Jr. and wife, Joyce Berry Goudeau, Jeanette Goudeau Gatterson and husband, Curtis Gatterson Sr., John Allen Goudeau and wife, Laurie Diaz Goudeau, daughter-in-laws, Henrietta Goudeau & Cynthia Meyers Goudeau, Sisters; Hilda Mae Meyers Egby and Lillie Mae Thompson, Brothers; John Raleigh Provost(Celestine) and Joseph Early Provost( Lovenia), 16 grandchildren and a abundance of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Commented