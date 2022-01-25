Clifford “Spur” Lavern Vowell, Jr. took his savior’s hand and went to his heavenly home January 3, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Clifford Vowell, Jr., officiated by Pastor Dwaine Woodard followed by a Celebration of Life BBQ buffet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at O’Neal’s On The Water, located at 2651 TX-BUS 146, Baytown, TX 77520.
Clifford L. Vowell, Jr., 69, of Baytown, Texas, took his savior’s hand and went to his heavenly home January 3, 2022, a mere four days after receiving a diagnosis of cholangiocarcinoma. Clifford, also known as Spur, Cliff, Bubba, Uncle Bubba, Daddy to his critter kiddos and My Handsome Hero Hubby to his wife, was born in Dayton, Texas on December 5, 1952 to Bonnie May Brown and Clifford “Lefty” Vowell.
He was a maintenance planner for Celanese and had worked at the Clear Lake Plant facility for more than 35 years. I am told that he was “family” to Celanese and that he was greatly respected, well liked and much loved.
Clifford’s biggest passion was deer hunting and camping with his Uncle John Brown in Douglass, Texas. He didn’t get to make his closing week hunt this year; however, he was blessed with one of the most spectacular deer seasons he had ever had the pleasure to experience. He was a man of few words unless you were talking Harley Davidsons, old cars, politics or hunting. In that case, you better pull up a chair because you were in for a long conversation or a spirited debate.
Preceding him in death are his father, Clifford “Lefty” Vowell; sister, Kristi Lamkin and brother-in law, Buddy Hughes.
He is survived by his wife, Katina Williams- Vowell; mother, Bonnie Vowell; sister, Sherry Hughes; nephews, Keith Hughes and Christopher Hughes and wife Jamie. His beloved critter kiddos, Rider, Bella and Remi. Also, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Katina would like to extend a special Thank You to Mama, Bonnie Vowell, for allowing us to spend the last days of Clifford’s life on earth, at her home under her loving care; to Dawn Butler for always being by my side, especially for her and Jamie Hughes for setting their alarms with me every hour, 24/7, to make sure Clifford got his medicine on time; to my sister-in-law Sherry Hughes and my nephews Keith and Chris Hughes for all of your strength and support, I couldn’t make it through this without y’all.
