Doris Jean Campbell Daniels went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Memorial Baptist Church Children’s’ Ministry, 600 W. Sterling Ave., Baytown, TX. 77520 or the charity of your choice.
Doris Jean Daniels (Dee Dee), 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2021. Doris Jean was born in Mercedes, Texas on October 11, 1932. She was the youngest of six children. After growing up in the Rio Grande Valley, Doris married the love of her life Joseph Harold (Chow) Daniels in Liberty, Texas. They made their permanent home in Baytown, Texas. They were married for 51 years and had three children.
