Rosendo Leal Jr. passed away February 9, 2022. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown. Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1124 Beech St., Baytown, Texas 77520. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521.
Rosendo Leal Jr., 78 of Baytown, Texas, passed away February 9, 2022. He was born in Los Fresnos, Texas, on January 1, 1944 to Rosendo and Severa Leal. He was married to Yolanda R. Leal for 55 years.
Commented