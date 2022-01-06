Monica Nell Patillo passed away on December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Harvest Time Deliverance Church, 1715 Market St, Baytown, TX 77520. Interment will be at Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX. 77521.
