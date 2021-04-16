Donel Lee Whittaker passed away on April 8, 2021. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation on Sunday, April 17, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. at Central Church of Chirst, 1004 Market St., Baytwon Texas. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Brandon Holt will be officiating.
Donel Lee Whittaker, 87, entered eternal rest Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was one of eleven children born to the late Elzie Whittaker and Bessie Lee Burney Whittaker. He attended school in Garrison, Texas. He was united in marriage to the late Doris Riley and to their union, one child was born, Donnie Nell Whittaker. Later in life, Donel met and married Mamie Williams on March 25, 1957 and during their union two children were born, Marc Whittaker and Karen Whittaker Kinlaw. Donel was a loving father who raised his family to know the Lord.
