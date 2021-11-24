Georgia Ruth Shannon Vosloh gained her Angel wings on Monday, November 22, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Cedar Bayou United Methodist Church Alexander Chapel, 2714 Ferry Rd., Baytown, Texas 77520. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Bayou Masonic Cemetery, Baytown, Texas. The family is requesting that everyone please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church using the link below: https://cedarbayougrace.churchcenter.com/giving/to/georgia-vosloh-memorial
Georgia Ruth Shannon Vosloh, of Crosby, was born on January 24, 1936 in Ingleside, Texas, to James Wallace “Pop” Shannon and Ruth Mary Hathaway Shannon and gained her Angel wings on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the age of 85.
