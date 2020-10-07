Ruth Kaelke Sellars passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Services for Mrs. Sellars will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Ruth Kaelke Sellars was born near Hallettsville, Texas, Lavaca County on December 24, 1926. The only child of Herman and Elsie Foeh Kaelke and passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas.
