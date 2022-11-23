George Lertin Sarver, Jr. passed away on November 17, 2022. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel, Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth, officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. prior to services. Graveside services to follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Midway Cemetery, off US190 East, Livingston, with a brief visitation following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com.
George Lertin Sarver, Jr., 86, passed away on November 17, 2022, at his home in Houston County. George was born August 13, 1936 in the “company hospital” inside the Humble Co. Refinery in Baytown, to George L., Sr. and Mary Oleson Sarver. He grew up in Baytown (Wooster) and was active in school, church and community activities. George was an Eagle Scout and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from The University of Texas–Austin, with a degree in Chemical Engineering and was active in the petrochemical industry for more than 35 years, beginning in Port Arthur and moving to Odessa; Holyoke, Massachusetts,; Joliette, Illinois; Paramus, New Jersy; and back to Houston, where he retired from Mobil Chemical Co., now ExxonMobil. George and his wife, Bettie, celebrated more than 65 years of marriage, and raised four children. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and travelling to see historic sites, working on the ranch and sharing this with his grandchildren. He was active in the Boy Scouts when his children were growing up, and saw one son become an Eagle and another, a Life Scout; two grandsons are Eagle Scouts. George was a good, honest, hard-working man, who expected the same qualities of others. After retirement from a career in the petrochemical industry, he and Bettie started a new career as ranchers, thoroughly enjoying life in Houston County. They raised cattle, but engineering was still a part of his life, always figuring a way to make some piece of equipment work better or designing and building something new on the ranch. They regularly attended the educational events held by the A&M Extension Service and equipment and cattle auctions. George was the original do-it-yourselfer, who believed in re-purposing any worn-out item. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Crockett. For him, it was all about family. At one of the last family dinners, his prayer was of “thanks for the best family a man could ever have.”
