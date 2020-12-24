Lewis Allen Hanson passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Services are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home and services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521, the family will begin welcoming friends and family at 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. officiated by Gary Green. Immediately following the burial will be take place a Memory Gardens Cemetery 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521.
Lewis Allen Hanson was born on October 30, 1947 in Goose Creek, Texas a lifetime Baytownian. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19. 2020. His parents were Louis (Buddy) August Hanson Jr. and Nellie Doris Black Hanson. He was the first of four children.
Commented