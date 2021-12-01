JoEllen Frances Sciacca Mercer passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Sterling White Funeral Home, with services to immediately follow at 7 p.m.
JoEllen Frances Sciacca Mercer, 62, of Highlands, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. JoEllen was born in Baytown, Texas to her parents Joseph Sciacca and Theodora Cormier Sciacca on August 13, 1959. JoEllen was known to be one of the strongest people you could meet. She was a care giver at heart – she made certain everyone that crossed her path knew they could count on her.
