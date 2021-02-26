Junelle Kubik passed from this life February 16, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. The funeral service will follow and begin at 1 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Scott Adams, Will Britton, Michael Jenson, Cody Joines, Aiden Kubik, and Josh Kubik. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in her name to her beloved Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Lobit, Baytown, Texas.
Junelle Kubik, 91, of Baytown, Texas passed from this life February 16, 2021. She was born in Crosby, Texas on September 1, 1929 to Helen and Justin Jenson.
