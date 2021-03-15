Johnelle C. Wood passed away in Houston, Texas on March 12, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Old River Baptist Church, 14948 FM 1409, Old River-Winfree, TX 77535. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas. Please visit www.navarrefuneralhome to share words of comfort with the family.
Johnelle C. Wood, 85, passed away in Houston, Texas on March 12, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1935 in Baytown, Texas to the union of Fred H. Cansler and Mattie A. McCree-Cansler.
