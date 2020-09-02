Mary Goodell passed away on August 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 5th at 10 a.m. at Rollingbrook Fellowship: Baytown’s First Baptist Church, 505 Rollingbrook, Baytown TX 77521.
Mary Goodell, 90, of Baytown, Texas went to be with Jesus on August 27th, 2020. Mary was born in Gulf, Texas, and spent her childhood growing up on a farm with her family. She graduated Valedictorian of her New London High School class. She went on to graduate as the Valedictorian of her graduating class from East Texas Baptist College as well. Once she entered the work force, she served at Walter Reed Army Hospital as the executive secretary and worked many years as the bookkeeper for Bean Construction Company. She also taught piano lessons in her music studio.
Commented