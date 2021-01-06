Carylon Ann Townley Wyant passed away on December 30, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Carylon Ann Townley Wyant, age 74, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born in Corsicana, Texas on November 22, 1946 to her loving parents Jefferson and Ruby Townley.
