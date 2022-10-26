Robert Dale Davis Jr. passed away on October 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Baytown at a later date.
Robert Dale Davis Jr. (57) of Baytown, Texas passed away on October 13, 2022 in a Houston hospital. He was preceded in death by his father Robert (Bobby) Dale Davis Sr. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Davis of Brady, Texas, brother and sister-in-law Terry and Alma Davis of Brady, Texas, son and daughter-in-law Justin and Heather Davis of Baytown, son Jacob Davis and daughter Whitney Davis of Baytown. Two grandchildren Aubree and Hunter Davis of Baytown, special Aunt and Uncle, Sue and Bill Gottschalk of Pagosa, Colorado. He had two nephews and three nieces as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, his life long best friend Alan McArdle of Baytown.
Commented