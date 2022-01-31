Bradley Wayne Wilson passed away on January 27, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February, 5 from 1 to 2:00 p.m. with funeral services directly following at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Presbyterian Church.
Bradley Wayne Wilson, 36, of Seabrook, Texas passed away on January 27, 2022. He was born in Baytown, Texas on June 2, 1985 to Mike and DiAnne Wilson. He was a top 10 graduate of his class from Ross S. Sterling High School in 2004 and went on to attend college at the University of Texas at San Antonio and Lee College where he earned an Associate’s degree in Science. Brad was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where he had been a member since birth. His work career included positions at Sears Automotive, Enterprise Products, and UPS. He had a passion for music, reading, running, the outdoors and most of all his family and God. Brad was a kind soul and loved by everyone who knew him.
