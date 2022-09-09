Elizabeth Jagnanan left her earthly home on September 8, 2022. Her family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11a.m. at Second Baytown Church, 6227 North Main St., Baytown, TX 77521. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown TX 77521.
