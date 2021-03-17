Joey Butcher Winkelmann, passed away on March 11, 2021. A private outdoor memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider making a contribution in Joey’s memory to Special Olympics Texas.
Joey Butcher Winkelmann, a bright light to so many, passed away on March 11 at her home in Lakewood. She leaves behind her son, Tanner; brothers, Brian Butcher and Brad Butcher; sister, Elizabeth Butcher Williams; father, Frank Butcher; and step-mother, Linda Butcher. Joey is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her, including special aunts Madalyn Marquit and Linda Gothia.
