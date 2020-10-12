Aubrey Earl Clevenger passed away. The memorial Service will be held at his oldest son’s (Dustin) country estate in Crosby on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. For information to come celebrate his life with family and friends contact 409-229-0979 or 713-410-0325. Casual attire and please wear a mask.
Aubrey Earl Clevenger, 73 years old passed from this earth into his eternal home in heaven. The memorial Service will be held at his oldest son’s (Dustin) country estate in Crosby on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. For information to come celebrate his life with family and friends contact 409-229-0979 or 713-410-0325. Casual attire and please wear a mask.
