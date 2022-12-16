Sue Williams passed away on September 21, 2022. Susu viewed death as a journey, one that she was always ready to take. To honor her wishes, there will be no funeral, no crying but rather a Celebration of Life.
Sue Williams (our beloved Susu) peacefully passed away on September 21, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. Her life began on November 5, 1936, and it was devoted to fulfilling the role as both the mother and father to her four sons who were brought up as altar boys in the Catholic Church. Her fondest memories were weekend trips with her boys to the family cabin and many times bringing along the neighbor kids. Driven by the love for her boys and her unselfish nature even after a long week of working a full-time job, taking college courses and caring for her parents, she was always sure those good times happened, and the memories were made.
