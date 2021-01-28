Pam Cordray passed away on January 20, 2021. The funeral was held on Sunday, January 24th at 4 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Wimberley. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make donations in her memory to The Baytown Humane Society at P.O. Box 2772, Baytown, Texas 77522-2772.
Pam Cordray, 67, passed away peacefully in her home in Wimberley on January 20, 2021, due to complications from her nearly 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Baytown, Texas, graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School and attended Lee College. She was a member of Cedar Bayou United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
