Robert H. Johnson passed away. There will be no funeral but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
My precious son, Robert H. Johnson has gone to be with the Lord. He leaves behind his mother and step father Angela and Ruben Servantes and his precious son Jaysen Dwayne Johnson who was his whole world, along with his beautiful step children Alyssa, Jeremy, Jade and their mothers, Leska Nelson and Neva Dossett, sister Katarina N. Servantes; grandparents, Joan Sieger, Felix and Lucy Deleon; aunts Trina and spouse Robby Nichols, Karen and spouse Robert Wright, Norma and spouse Rick, Carin Loeser and Mary Knights; uncle, Jeffrey Ashley and spouse Traci; cousins, Ashley and Josh Sanders, Andy and Brooke Crow, Laura Crow, Todd and Valerie Loeser, Tyler and Jenna Loeser and Tripp Hatcher and their children, Jon Davis, Kristi Davis, Tiffany Bates, Brittany Klein and their spouses. And a few very special friends that loved him like family, and are our extended family by love not blood.
