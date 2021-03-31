Dale (Alan) Schimming went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Services for Alan will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 with visitation at 12 to 1 p.m. with funeral service starting at 1 p.m. and burial to follow at Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Baytown Little League, P.O. Box 2112, Baytown, TX 77521 in honor of Alan Schimming.
Dale (Alan) Schimming age 59 of Baytown, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021 after a short battle with cancer with his loving family by his side. Alan was born in Baytown, Texas on September 18, 1961 to Dale and Pearl Schimming. He graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1980. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy, in May of 1982. They enjoyed their life together going on cruises and seeing the world, attending (old) rock concerts, and watching their grand babies grow up. Alan had the honor of coaching his two oldest grandchildren alongside his son and son-in-law. Baseball has always been a passion for him from coaching to spectating, to umpiring, and even being involved in Baytown Little League for many years. Alan was a Gas Operations Supervisor with CenterPoint Energy for over 40 years. He loved all of his employees and coworkers who he considered to be his second family.
