Robert (Bob) Wade Albright passed away on September 14, 2022. Services will be held October 8, 2022, at 11a.m., at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Followed by a reception at Neon Moon Saloon 1201 South 16th St., LaPorte, TX 77571.
Robert (Bob) Wade Albright of Leakey, Texas passed away on September 14, 2022. Bob was born on December 15, 1953, to John Henry Albright and Oneta Beth Albright in Baytown, Texas. Bob attended Ross S. Sterling High School and graduated in 1972.
