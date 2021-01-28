Harold Rex Barker passed away on January 25, 2021. A Graveside service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521. Please visit navarrefuneralhome.com to share words of condolences with the family.
Harold Rex Barker was called home on January 25, 2021. Harold was born and raised in New Edinburg, Arkansas where he graduated as Salutatorian of the 1952 class of the New Edinburg High School. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Baytown, Texas where he met and married Mona Maurine Wilkerson, his wife of 59 years. Harold and Mona moved to Houston, Texas in 1961 where he spent the next 33 years pursuing a career in finance and banking. He retired in 1994 as a Bank Manager for Bank of America.
