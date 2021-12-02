Murus Dibrell ”Rusty” Pumphrey IV departed this earthly realm on Thursday, November 25, 2021. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at Navarre Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Luis E. Ramirez officiating. Burial with honors will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, Texas at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers or remembrances, memorial contributions can be sent to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Fund, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201, or online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/cgma/. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX, 77521 (281) 422-8111. To view the online obituary or to post a tribute for the family, go to www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Murus Dibrell ”Rusty” Pumphrey IV, 59, departed this earthly realm on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was born in Panama City, Florida to Murus Dibrell "Dib or MD" Pumphrey III, who preceded him in death, and wife Ella Adele.
Commented