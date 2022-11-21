Steven (Paul) Majors

Steven (Paul) Majors passed away on November 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held on a Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at  Living Hope Church, 7611 N Highway 146, Baytown, Texas.  Pastor Tony Pena from Faith Family Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.BiblesforAsia.com or mailed to Bibles for Asia, P O Box 1572, Fair Oaks, CA, 95628-1572, in memory of Paul Majors.

 