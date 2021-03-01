Anthony Christopher Parkey passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home with a Funeral Service being held March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home immediately followed by a committal service 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, TX. 77562. Chris was a prolife advocate. To honor him, please consider making a donation to the Pregnancy Resource Center East; 4308 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 www.prcebaytown
Chris Parkey passed away peacefully in his home in Crosby on February 23, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1956 in Deer Park to Tony and Sharon Parkey; he was the first of the three Parkey sons. He grew up in the Highlands area and graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1975. Soon after, Chris went to work for Harris County, and happily retired in 2016 after 40 years of service.
