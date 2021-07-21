Sharon Louise Parker passed away July 14, 2021. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday July 24, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow.
Sharon Louise Parker, 63, of Cove, Texas, passed away July 14, 2021, after a valiant second battle with cancer. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 22, 1957, to Cecil William and Juanita Sharon Parker. She was happily divorced for many years.
