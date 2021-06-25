Joseph LaVern Lorenz Sr. passed away on June 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church of Baytown located on North Main in Baytown, Texas.
Joseph LaVern Lorenz Sr. entered into rest on June 17, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 30, 1936 to Oscar Lorenz and Mildred Weeks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was raised in the Bronx, New York. He worked for Lyodell Bassell for 20 years and traveled extensively in his position of Project Manager for Lyodell from London to Singapore and Tokyo to the Netherlands. He served in the Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War. He found joy in his service to his Lord Jesus Christ and his involvement with the prison ministry KAIROS. Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
