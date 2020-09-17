Nita K. Brannon passed away on September 16, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 to10 a.m. at Earthman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Earthman Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m.
Nita K. Brannon, 83 of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1937 in Killeen, Texas to Clifton and Vera Beasley.
