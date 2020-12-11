Royce Hilton Smith passed away on December 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521, with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, Texas.
Royce Hilton Smith, 96, of Baytown, Texas passed away on December 8, 2020. He was born in Mont Belvieu, Texas on August 8, 1924 to Osemon Z. Smith and Eva H. Dugat Smith. He was raised in Barbers Hill and graduated from Barbers Hill Class of 1942.
