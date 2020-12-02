Michael Stephen Waldie passed away on November 27, 2020. Cremation services are being handled through North’s Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held at the Track Shack in Spring, Texas at a future date when restrictions for large gatherings have been lifted.
Michael Stephen Waldie passed away November 27, 2020 in Abilene, Texas from complications of Covid-19. Mike was born March 17, 1944 in Laredo, Texas to Hunter Stephen Waldie and Lurline (Schrock) Waldie. After the war, the family settled in Baytown, Texas. Mike graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1962. He enlisted in United States Air Force in 1963 and spent most of his tour of duty at the US Air Force Radar Surveillance Station in Thomasville, Alabama. After his honorable discharge from the US Air Force, Mike returned to Baytown with his young family, later relocating to California where he lived for many years.
