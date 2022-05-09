Lana Yvette Harbour Nance passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 2, 2022. The family will host a visitation Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harrell Funeral Home (1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas 78640). The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Harrell Funeral Home, and then travel to the Kyle Cemetery (County Road 136, Kyle, Texas 78640) for graveside services. If desired, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Kyle (400 West Center Street, Kyle, TX 78640) in Lana's name.
Lana Yvette Harbour Nance was born on October 13, 1944, in Baytown, Texas to Ray and Loura Harbour and passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 2, 2022, at St. David's Hospital in Austin, Texas. She was 77 years young and lived a beautiful life. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a friend to many. She was and always will be immensely treasured and loved by those who knew her.
