Mary Joan Love passed away on October 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kiker-Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City, Texas, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with funeral services to immediately follow, and burial will be at Colorado City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Mary Joan Love, 83, passed away on October 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her family in Baytown, Texas. Joan was born on May 2, 1937, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Hunter and Ola Giesler Swann. Joan grew up on the Spade Ranch in Colorado City, Texas, where she graduated from Colorado High School and, after graduation, worked at the Colorado City Courthouse. She married Jimmy Wayland (Rab) Love in Colorado City on January 18, 1959. In 1973, she and Rab and their three children, Linda, Jim and Ellen, moved to Baytown. Joan was a long-time member of Pruett & Lobit Church of Christ.
