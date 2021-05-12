Carolyn Lou Fuller Smith passed away on May 10, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 300 Cedar Bayou Rd., Baytown, Texas 77520. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm, at Damascus Cemetery in Corrigan, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Carolyn Lou Fuller Smith, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on May 10, 2021. She was born in Corrigan, Texas on September 20, 1942 to Roy and Lila Mae Fuller. She was married to Carrel E. Smith for 57 years.
Commented