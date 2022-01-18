Aurora (Lola) Perez Mata passed away January 7, 2022. A visitation for Aurora will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown. A Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 827 Sheldon Road in Channelview. Funeral mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Mata family.
Aurora (Lola) Perez Mata, 79, of Channelview, Texas, passed away January 7, 2022.
Commented