Dolores Lirette Talley Alam went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home Dayton, 602 N. Main St., Dayton, TX 77535. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 Hwy 146 S., Dayton, TX 77535
Dolores Lirette Talley Alam, 81, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born on January 19, 1940 in Baytown, Texas to Willie Dee Talley and Virginia Lizabeth Reeves. She graduated from Lee High School in 1958 and was proud of still being active with her classmates. Dolores was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crosby where she previously taught bible school. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Commented