Sharon Balke passed away on September 10, 2021. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. A service will follow, starting at 1 p.m. Fond memories and condolences can be left at www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Sharon Balke, 58, of Baytown, Texas, passed away September 10, 2021. She was born in Baytown, Texas on November 6, 1962 to Ronnie and Lieuvenia Berry. She worked for Goose Creek Independent School District for the transportation department. She had a passion for life, her family, grand babies, friends and animals.
Commented