Douglas Lee Wallace, Jr. went to be with the Lord and the love of his life on Thursday, July 29, 2021. His family will receive friends at Navarre Funeral Home Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Stafford officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, please make contributions to a charity of your choice. To view the online obituary or to post a tribute for the family, go to www.dignitymemorial.com Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Navarre Funeral Home - Dignity Memorial, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX, 77521 (281) 422-8111.
Douglas Lee Wallace, Jr. went to be with the Lord and the love of his life on Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Baytown, born September 2, 1929, in Macon, Georgia. He grew up in Port Neches, Texas. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Sam Houston State Teachers College, class of 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne. He taught band at Cedar Bayou Junior High School for 29 years, and finished his last five years of his career at Bowie Elementary. He retired from the Goose Creek school district in 1988 with 35 years of experience. He was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Baytown.
Commented