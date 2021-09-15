Jose Inez Cantu passed away September 6, 2021. A visitation for Jose will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, TX 77521. A funeral service will occur Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Cantu family.
Jose Inez Cantu, 26, of Baytown, Texas passed away September 6, 2021. He was born in Victoria, Texas on July 18, 1995 to Ramiro and Rosemary (Hernandez) Cantu. He was a young man who loved to live life to the fullest. He was so outgoing and always brought life into the room. He was a light that attracted people toward him. Jose made sure there was never a dull moment when he was around. Above everything else, he loved being a father.
