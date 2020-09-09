Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 76F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 76F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Francis (Frank) Gibson passed away. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Lobit Ave., Baytown, Texas,77520. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers please send a garden plant or have a novel dedicated to the Sterling Library in Baytown Texas. Frank was an avid reader.
Francis (Frank) Gibson was born to Frank and Mildred Gibson February 27, 1949 in Anderson County Texas.
Commented