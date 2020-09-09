Francis (Frank) Gibson

Francis (Frank) Gibson passed away. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Lobit Ave., Baytown, Texas,77520. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers please send a garden plant or have a novel dedicated to the Sterling Library in Baytown Texas.  Frank was an avid reader.

Francis (Frank) Gibson was born to Frank and Mildred Gibson February 27, 1949 in Anderson County Texas.