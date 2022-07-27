Steve Osgood passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at Navarre Funeral Home from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 10 a.m. The family requests that all in attendance wear camo. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Old River Baptist Church’s new building project. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Osgood family.
On Sunday, July 24th, 2022, Steve Osgood, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away at age 58 after a long battle with cancer. Steve was born July 5th, 1964, in Baytown, Texas to Robert and Sharon Osgood.
Commented